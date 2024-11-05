10 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 10, 2015.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (5)