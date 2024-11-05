Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 10, 2015.
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
