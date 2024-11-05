flag
10 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,068,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Alexander - October 31, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

