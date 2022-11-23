flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,707,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1665 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

