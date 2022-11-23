Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,707,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1665 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
