1 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1665 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) RB (2) Service NGC (2)