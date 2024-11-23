flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,163,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22676 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • TMAJK sro (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 B at auction Alexander - May 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
