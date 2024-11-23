2 Reichsmark 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22676 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.

