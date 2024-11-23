Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,163,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark B. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22676 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price


