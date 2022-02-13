2 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) RD (2) RB (1) Service NGC (3)