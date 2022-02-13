Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,243,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
