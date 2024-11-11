flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,731,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 100. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Katz (11)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TMAJK sro (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction MS67 - February 15, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction MS67 - November 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access