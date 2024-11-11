Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,731,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 100. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bid & Grow Auctions (2)
- Empire (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Katz (11)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TMAJK sro (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
