2 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62155 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 100. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (5) XF (10) VF (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Bid & Grow Auctions (2)

Empire (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

ibercoin (2)

Katz (11)

Klondike Auction (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (3)

Numisbalt (4)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Stare Monety (2)

Teutoburger (2)

TMAJK sro (3)

WAG (1)