2 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (5) XF (6) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF62 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)