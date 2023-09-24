flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,313,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
