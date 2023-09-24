Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,313,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- TMAJK sro (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
