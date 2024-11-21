flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 425,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place April 23, 2022.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Felzmann (6)
  • Grün (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Felzmann - September 7, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

