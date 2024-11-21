Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 425,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place April 23, 2022.
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
