5 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark E. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place April 23, 2022.

