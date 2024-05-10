1 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46243 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 40. Bidding took place August 22, 2024.

