flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,930,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46243 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 40. Bidding took place August 22, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access