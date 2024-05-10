Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,930,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46243 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 40. Bidding took place August 22, 2024.
Сondition
Service
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
