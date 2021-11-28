10 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place March 2, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)