10 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,739,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place March 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

