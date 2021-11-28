Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,739,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place March 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search