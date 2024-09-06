Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,012,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
