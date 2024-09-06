flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,012,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access