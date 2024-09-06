5 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)