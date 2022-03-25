flag
2 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,685,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Stephen Album - April 12, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

