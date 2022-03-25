Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,685,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2501 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search