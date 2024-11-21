flag
2 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,201,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8588 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

