Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,201,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8588 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
