2 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8588 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (8) VF (4) No grade (12)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

BAC (1)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (2)

Grün (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (6)

MUNZE (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (9)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

TMAJK sro (2)