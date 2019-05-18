flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,378,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark B. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 21, 2018.

Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - July 8, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date July 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

