1 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,378,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark B. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 21, 2018.
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
