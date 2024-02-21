flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,381,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Naumann - December 14, 2014
Seller Naumann
Date December 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Rauch - September 22, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date September 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

