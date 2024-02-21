Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,381,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
