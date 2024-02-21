1 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (6) XF (15)

Seller All companies

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (7)

Künker (4)

Naumann (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rauch (5)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (3)