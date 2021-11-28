Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,450,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
