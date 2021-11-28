2 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)