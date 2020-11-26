5 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 150. Bidding took place November 26, 2020.

Сondition No grade (1)