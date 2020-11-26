flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,323,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 150. Bidding took place November 26, 2020.

Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
