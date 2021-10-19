flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,264,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1923 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 30, 2016.

Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

