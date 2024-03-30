Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,260,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 75 CHF
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
