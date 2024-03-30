50 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

