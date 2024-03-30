flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,260,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

Сondition
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Auctiones - September 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 75 CHF
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Inasta - July 4, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date July 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Frühwald - July 8, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date July 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

