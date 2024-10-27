flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,882,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access