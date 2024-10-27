Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,882,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.
Сondition
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
