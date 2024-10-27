2 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 804 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (2) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (3)