flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,390,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2897 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Antivm Numismatica (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Antivm Numismatica - November 28, 2024
Seller Antivm Numismatica
Date November 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - June 27, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 1 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access