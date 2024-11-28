1 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2897 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (5) VF (1)