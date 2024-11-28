Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,390,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2897 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place October 12, 2017.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
