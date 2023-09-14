Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,306,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.
Сondition
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
