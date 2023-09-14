flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,306,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Pesek Auctions - December 9, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date December 9, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
