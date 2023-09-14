2 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 18, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)