flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,073,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Aurea - December 8, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 320 CZK
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Via - July 2, 2021
Seller Via
Date July 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 E at auction Künker - March 12, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access