Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,073,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Via (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 320 CZK
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search