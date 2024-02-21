1 Reichsmark 1938 E "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 28, 2015.

