5 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 861,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction CoinsNB - October 19, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Numisbalt - May 23, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 G at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

