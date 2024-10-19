Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 861,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
