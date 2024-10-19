5 Reichsmark 1938 G "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark G. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 3,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)