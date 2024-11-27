Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,789,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5204 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 1,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- CoinsNB (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Hermes Auctions (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (9)
- Marciniak (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (16)
- Numismática Leilões (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (12)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1950 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
