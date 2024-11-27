flag
5 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,789,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5204 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 1,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2021.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Hermes Auctions - October 15, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1950 RUB
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Hermes Auctions - September 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date September 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Hermes Auctions - August 20, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date August 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 30, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

