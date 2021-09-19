flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,708,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

