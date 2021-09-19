Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,708,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
