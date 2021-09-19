5 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place September 1, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (1)