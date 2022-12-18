flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 460,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3746 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Available by subscription

