50 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 460,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3746 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
