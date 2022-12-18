50 Reichspfennig 1938 G "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3746 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (13) XF (11) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Coinhouse (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (5)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Inasta (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

London Coins (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (4)