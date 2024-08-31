Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile

Total added coins: 480

Coins of Ferdinand VI
coin 1746-1759 Ferdinand VI
Coins of Charles III
coin 1759-1788 Charles III
Coins of Charles IV
coin 1788-1808 Charles IV
Coins of Ferdinand VII
coin 1808-1817 Ferdinand VII
Coins of Republic
coin 1818-2021 Republic

Which Chile coins are worth money?

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1751 So J
 Gold $5,000 - 6 551Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1963 So
 Gold $1,200 $900 1 21Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1960 So
 Gold $1,100 - 0 84Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1962 So
 Gold $1,200 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1952 So
 Gold $1,100 - 0 43Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1961 So
 Gold $1,200 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1809 So FJ
 Gold $3,000 - 0 200Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1954 So
 Gold $1,000 - 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
4 Escudos 1749 So J
 Gold $2,100 - 0 79Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
50 Pesos 1974 So
 Gold $550 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1947 So
 Gold $1,000 - 0 68Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile"
 Gold $1,400 $1,700 1 50Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1806 So FJ
 Gold $2,000 - 0 54Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1959 So
 Gold $1,100 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
50 Pesos 1965 So
 Gold $570 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1813 So FJ
 Gold $1,800 - 0 93Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1956 So
 Gold $1,100 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
50 Pesos 1926 So
 Gold $530 - 0 78Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1948 So
 Gold $860 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1926 So
 Gold $1,000 - 2 214Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1811 So FJ
 Gold $2,800 - 2 289Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1951 So
 Gold $1,100 - 0 41Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Charles IV
1 Escudo 1802 So JJ
 Gold $1,100 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1810 So FJ
 Gold $3,100 - 0 291Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1949 So
 Gold $990 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1750 So J
 Gold $3,600 - 2 124Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
1 Escudo 1812 So FJ
 Gold $590 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1753 So J
 Gold $2,600 - 1 78Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
20 Pesos 1959 So
 Gold $290 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
20 Pesos 1961 So
 Gold $230 - 1 36Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1817 So FJ
 Gold $1,900 - 0 193Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
10 Pesos 1896 So
 Gold $410 - 1 30Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1755 So J
 Gold $2,500 - 0 28Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1759 So J
 Gold $4,000 - 0 74Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
5 Pesos 1897 So
 Gold $10,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1756 So J
 Gold $3,200 - 0 60Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
4 Escudos 1750 So J
 Gold $2,100 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1958 So
 Gold $1,100 - 2 53Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Charles III
8 Escudos 1772 So DA
 Gold $1,600 - 1 23Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
50 Pesos 1970 So
 Gold $510 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
8 Escudos 1825 So I
 Gold $10,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
100 Pesos 1955 So
 Gold $1,200 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1760 So J
 Gold $3,300 - 0 55Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1792 So DA
 Gold $2,200 - 0 85Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
1 Peso 1861 So
 Gold $260 - 2 40Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1811 So FJ
 Gold $9,700 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy"
 Gold $490 $550 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1798 So DA
 Gold $2,100 - 0 128Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Republic
1 Peso 1867 So
 Gold $5,000 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Chile, Charles III
1 Escudo 1761 So J
 Gold $14,000 - 0 3
Coins history
  • Coins history

Coinage of Chile

The Viceroyal Coinage in Chile

 

The history of coins in Chile began in 1749 with the opening of a mint in Santiago. The said mint used coining presses to produce silver coins denominated in half real, 1, 2, 4, and 8 reals, and golden ones denominated in 1, 2, 4, and 8 escudos. In 1790, quarter real was introduced as a small silver coin.

In the viceroyalty era, mainly golden coins were minted, especially 8-escudos coins. Silver coins are rare and sought after by collectors, especially 8 reals; small golden coins are also very rare.

 

The War of Independence and the Subsequent Decades

 

Chile started minting its own coins in 1817. Just like other new American republics, it used the Spanish metrological standard but included symbols of the new-born state. So, the first republican years are characterized by admirable golden and silver coins denominated in reals and escudos, accordingly. It should be noted that the 8-reals coin had the name of peso, which was a popular name for that coin. In 1834, the symbols of the Chilean state were changed and a new coat of arms was introduced and it remains to be the coat of arms of Chile nowadays.

It is noteworthy that, even though Santiago was lost, there were some pockets of royalists’ resistance in Chile. Those royalist forces minted some obsidional coins in Valdivia and Chiloé (obsidional means that coins were issued for use during a siege). The Chilean government also opened a short-lived mint in Coquimbo which only minted a few silver coins dated in 1828.

 

The Decimal System

 

In 1851, Chile adopted a decimal system. Like other countries in Latin America, a bimetallic system was initially defined following the French pattern.

The basic unit was the peso, i.e., a coin equal to 5 French francs. The peso weighed 25 grams and was made of .900 silver and thus was not equal to the older peso that had 27 grams. The peso was divided in centavos. So, in the second half of the 19th century, copper coins with the value of half centavo, 1, 2, and 2.5 centavos were minted. In addition, silver subunits were produced: half décimo, 5 centavos, 1 décimo, 10 centavos, 20 centavos, and 50 centavos. Regarding the gold coins, they had the values of 1, 2, 5, 10, and 20 pesos. Silver coins usually represent a condor while golden ones represented an allegory of the republic. These coins are very beautifully designed.

Another essential change took place in the second half of the 19th century: the gold standard was adopted in 1885, and the peso was linked to the pound sterling. Despite this, there were no changes in the denomination of coins. According to the exchange rate established, 13 ⅓ pesos were equal to one pound; that rate was reduced to 40 pesos per one pound in 1926 when the newly created Central Bank of Chile took control of the currency.

In 1925, the condor became a monetary unit equal to 10 pesos. Coins less than 10 pesos were thus denominated in pesos while coins with greater value — in condors. Over the following decades, Chile suffered a strong inflation making it extend the nominal value of its coins. As a result, coins denominated in centavos disappeared and non-noble metals displaced silver out of circulation.

In 1960, due to the said inflation, the escudo became the Chilean monetary unit, and 1 escudo was equal to 1000 pesos. Coins were issued with the values from half escudo to 100 escudos. However, those coins failed to sustain inflation that became more acute in the early 1970s.

In 1975, the peso became the Chilean monetary unit again. 1 peso was equal to 1000 escudos and coinage was composed of coins from 1 centavo to 10 pesos. Nevertheless, a strong inflation continued until the 1990s, and therefore centavos disappeared and coinage got extended to 500 pesos. In fact, 500 pesos is the coin with the highest denomination in Chile nowadays.

 

Adolfo Ruiz

