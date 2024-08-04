Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1811 So FJ "Type 1808-1811" (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ "Type 1808-1811" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ "Type 1808-1811" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (287)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2406 $
Price in auction currency 380000 JPY
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

