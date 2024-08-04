8 Escudos 1811 So FJ "Type 1808-1811" (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

