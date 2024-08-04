Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1811 So FJ "Type 1808-1811" (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2406 $
Price in auction currency 380000 JPY
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
