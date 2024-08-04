Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1760 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,073 g
- Pure gold (0,7982 oz) 24,8259 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1760 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (7)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (7)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
3112 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2471 $
Price in auction currency 2250 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search