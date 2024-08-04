Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1760 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,073 g
  • Pure gold (0,7982 oz) 24,8259 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1760 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
3112 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2471 $
Price in auction currency 2250 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Cayón - October 7, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Chile in 1760 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search