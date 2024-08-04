Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1760

Gold coins (Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 So J
8 Escudos 1760 So J
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 55

Gold coins (Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 So J
8 Escudos 1760 So J
Average price 9900 $
Sales
0 8
