Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1760 So J (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1760 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8037 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
14310 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1760 So J at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

