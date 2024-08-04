Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1760 So J (Chile, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1760 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8037 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
14310 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
