8 Escudos 1756 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1756 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (23)
- Cayón (6)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2803 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
