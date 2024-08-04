8 Escudos 1756 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1756 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (25) VF (25) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (11)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (23)

Cayón (6)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Heritage (7)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (3)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (1)