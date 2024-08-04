20 Pesos 1959 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1959 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Spink UK auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 19, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (6) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)