Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1959 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 4,07 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,663 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1959
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1959 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Spink UK auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 60000 JPY
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
