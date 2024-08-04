Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1959 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1959 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1959 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 4,07 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,663 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1959 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Spink UK auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place July 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 60000 JPY
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Nomisma - May 15, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Kroha - September 16, 2016
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1959 So at auction Felzmann - June 27, 2011
Seller Felzmann
Date June 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesos 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1959 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 20 Pesos Numismatic auctions
