Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1755 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1755
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1755 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2467 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3313 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1755 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search