Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1755

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1755 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1755 So J
8 Escudos 1755 So J
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 1 Escudo 1755 So J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1755 So J
1 Escudo 1755 So J
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search