1 Escudo 1755 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1755 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,250. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)