Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1751 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (545)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1751 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9345 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4699 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
