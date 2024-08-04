Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1751 So J (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1751 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1751 So J - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (545)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1751 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (68)
  • Boule (1)
  • Cayón (56)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (5)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (13)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (132)
  • HERVERA (45)
  • Hess Divo (4)
  • ICE (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Künker (16)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (25)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (51)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (33)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (24)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9345 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4699 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Heritage - August 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
To auction
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1751 So J at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date August 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Chile in 1751 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search