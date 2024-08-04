Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1825 So I (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Mintage UNC 8,483
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1825
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1825 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40147 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4080 $
Price in auction currency 4080 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
34000 $
Price in auction currency 34000 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
