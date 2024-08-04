Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1825 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1825 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1825 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Mintage UNC 8,483

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1825
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1825 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40147 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4080 $
Price in auction currency 4080 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
34000 $
Price in auction currency 34000 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Chile 8 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 8 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1825 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search