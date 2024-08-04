8 Escudos 1825 So I (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1825 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40147 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (3)