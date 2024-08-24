Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1825

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1825 So I
Reverse 8 Escudos 1825 So I
8 Escudos 1825 So I
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 4 Escudos 1825 So I
Reverse 4 Escudos 1825 So I
4 Escudos 1825 So I
Average price 3900 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1825 So I
Reverse 2 Escudos 1825 So I
2 Escudos 1825 So I
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1825 So I
Reverse 1 Escudo 1825 So I
1 Escudo 1825 So I
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 3
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search