4 Escudos 1825 So I (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Mintage UNC 986
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1825
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1825 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23588 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
6325 $
Price in auction currency 6325 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
