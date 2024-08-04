Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1825 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1825 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 4 Escudos 1825 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Mintage UNC 986

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1825
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1825 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23588 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
Chile 4 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Chile 4 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
6325 $
Price in auction currency 6325 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Chile 4 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Chile 4 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2002
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1825 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search