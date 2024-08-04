Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1825 So I (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1825 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
