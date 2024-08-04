1 Escudo 1825 So I (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1825 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) VF25 (2) Service PCGS (3)