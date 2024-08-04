Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1825 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1825 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Escudo 1825 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,0928 oz) 2,8875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,920

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1825
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1825 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Palombo (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1825 So I at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1825 So I at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Chile 1 Escudo 1825 So I at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

