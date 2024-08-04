Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1825 So I (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1825 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25005 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
