Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1825 So I (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1825 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 2 Escudos 1825 So I - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,1885 oz) 5,8625 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,460

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1825
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1825 with mark So I. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25005 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Chile 2 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Chile 2 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Chile 2 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Chile 2 Escudos 1825 So I at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1825 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search