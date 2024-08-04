Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1958 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1958 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1958 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 157,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1958 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (24)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1165 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - January 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - January 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - February 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - September 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Spink - June 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - March 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Stack's - February 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1958 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

