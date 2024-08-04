Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1958 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 157,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1958
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1958 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1165 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 22, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
