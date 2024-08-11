Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1958

Gold coins

Obverse 100 Pesos 1958 So
Reverse 100 Pesos 1958 So
100 Pesos 1958 So
Average price 1100 $
Sales
1 51
Obverse 50 Pesos 1958 So
Reverse 50 Pesos 1958 So
50 Pesos 1958 So
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 20 Pesos 1958 So
Reverse 20 Pesos 1958 So
20 Pesos 1958 So
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 4
Category
Year
