20 Pesos 1958 So (Chile, Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1958 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)