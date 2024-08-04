Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1958 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 4,07 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,663 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1958
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1958 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30188 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
