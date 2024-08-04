Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
50 Pesos 1958 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1958
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1958 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
