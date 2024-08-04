Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1958 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1958 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1958 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1958 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Chile 50 Pesos 1958 So at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Chile 50 Pesos 1958 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Chile 50 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - May 16, 2019
Chile 50 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - May 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1958 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Chile 50 Pesos 1958 So at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Chile 50 Pesos 1958 So at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

