Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
Gold coins 50 Pesos of Republic - Chile
50 Pesos 1926-1974
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1926 So 126,000 0 781958 So 10,000 0 61961 So 20,000 0 231962 So 30,000 0 81965 So - 0 101966 So - 0 141967 So - 0 71968 So - 0 11969 So - 0 131970 So - 0 251974 So - 0 26
50 Pesos 1968150th Anniversary of Military Academy
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1968 So 2,515 0 27
50 Pesos 1976Liberation of Chile
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1976 So 1,900 0 2
