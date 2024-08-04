Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Mintage PROOF 2,515
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1968
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2899 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,360. Bidding took place September 21, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (10)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nomisma (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date March 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date September 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 7, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of Military Academy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
