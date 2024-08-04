50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2899 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,360. Bidding took place September 21, 2013.

