Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Mintage PROOF 2,515

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2899 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,360. Bidding took place September 21, 2013.

Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
683 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Nomisma - January 30, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Heritage - October 31, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Inasta - March 23, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date March 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Heritage - December 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Frühwald - September 11, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date September 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Goldberg - September 7, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date September 7, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of Military Academy" at auction Artemide Aste - July 1, 2011
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 1, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
