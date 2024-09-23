Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1968

Gold coins

Obverse 500 Pesos 1968 So 150th Anniversary of National Flag
Reverse 500 Pesos 1968 So 150th Anniversary of National Flag
500 Pesos 1968 So 150th Anniversary of National Flag
Average price
Sales
0 19
Obverse 200 Pesos 1968 So Crossing of the Andes
Reverse 200 Pesos 1968 So Crossing of the Andes
200 Pesos 1968 So Crossing of the Andes
Average price
Sales
0 43
Obverse 100 Pesos 1968 So
Reverse 100 Pesos 1968 So
100 Pesos 1968 So
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 100 Pesos 1968 So 150th Anniversary of National Coinage
Reverse 100 Pesos 1968 So 150th Anniversary of National Coinage
100 Pesos 1968 So 150th Anniversary of National Coinage
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 50 Pesos 1968 So
Reverse 50 Pesos 1968 So
50 Pesos 1968 So
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Pesos 1968 So 150th Anniversary of Military Academy
Reverse 50 Pesos 1968 So 150th Anniversary of Military Academy
50 Pesos 1968 So 150th Anniversary of Military Academy
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 27
