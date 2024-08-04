Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 200 Pesos 1968 "Crossing of the Andes" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (17)
- Kagin's Inc (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Nomisma (2)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2716 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Kagin's Inc
Date April 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Pesos 1968 "Crossing of the Andes", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search