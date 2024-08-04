Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 40,6794 g
  • Pure gold (1,1771 oz) 36,6115 g
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 965

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 200 Pesos
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 200 Pesos 1968 "Crossing of the Andes" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - March 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2716 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Kagin's Inc - April 16, 2022
Seller Kagin's Inc
Date April 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - March 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Nomisma - January 30, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******

