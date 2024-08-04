200 Pesos 1968 So "Crossing of the Andes" (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 200 Pesos 1968 "Crossing of the Andes" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

